Crypto Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Activity Through June, Warns Of More Consolidation

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2023 10:17 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $26,903. up by one percent in the last seven days. 
  • In a tweet, Justin Bennett predicted that he would see BTC fall in the coming weeks. 

Crypto analyst Justin Bennett says that the $25,000 mark might be the next stop for Bitcoin BTC/USD and the cryptocurrency might fall further in June before rebounding.

In a tweet on Thursday, Bennett predicted that he would see BTC fall in the coming weeks. 

In a blog post on Daily Price Action that same day, he further explained that Bitcoin is testing the $26,560 key horizontal support after getting rejected from the mid-March trend line at $27,500.

“The $27,500 area was our target on a long following the $26,560 reclaim on May 12th. Bitcoin bulls failed to close BTC above $27,500 this week, which leaves me relatively bearish for now,” he wrote. 

According to Bennett, a daily close below $26,560 is required to open up downside targets like $25,000.

“That was range resistance for BTC between August 2022 and February 2023,” he wrote. 

“Although many will bid Bitcoin in the $25,000 region, looking for $30,000 or higher, I think we see the market eventually break below $25,000 after some consolidation,” Bennett added. 

The crypto analyst wrote that his target for BTC over the next few weeks is in the $23,000 region. "Alternatively, a daily close above $27,500 would invalidate my bearish bias and expose levels like $28,500," he noted. 

Meanwhile, another crypto analyst, Bluntz, said that swing failure patterns (SFPS) are forming on the daily chart of BTC and other top crypto assets in a downtrend.

He stated that BTC looks set to rise after overcoming key resistance levels.

“I think we bounce here, but I’ll be keeping a very close eye on the next resistances, which for me are $28,300 and $29,500,” he wrote on Twitter

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $26,903. up by one percent in the last seven days. 

Image: Shutterstock

