Buy The Dip? New Valkyrie ETF Could Have BTFD Ticker And Appeal To Bitcoin Investors

One of the most popular phrases in the world of investing in stocks and crypto could become a stock ticker for a new Bitcoin ETF. Here are the details.

What Happened: Financial services company Valkyrie Funds has filed for a new Bitcoin Futures ETF that would use “BTFD” as the ticker. The filing comes years after Valkyrie planned to use the BTFD ticker before changing to a different ticker.

A new leveraged Bitcoin Futures ETF from Valkyrie will use the proposed ticker BTFD, as reported by Decrypt.

If approved, the fund would trade on the Nasdaq. The leveraged Bitcoin ETF would offer a chance for investors to increase their exposure to Bitcoin BTC/USD. Leveraged ETFs use derivatives, debt and other methods to outperform an underlying index.

BTFD is an acronym familiar to investors that stands for “buy the f***ing dip.” The phrase has been a rallying cry for investors, particularly on social media and videos, where they are encouraged to buy shares of stocks or cryptocurrencies after their prices fall.

Valkyrie originally planned to use the ticker BTFD for its Bitcoin Strategy before changing to a different ticker. By having the BTFD ticker on a Bitcoin-themed ETF, Valkyrie could stand out in the potentially crowded field.

“OMG, it looks like Valkyrie changed their ticker to $BTFD, they must have listened to Twitter bc that was like all over my replies every time we talked about $BTF. Talk about an instant classic,” Bloomberg ETF Senior Analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted in 2021.

Why It’s Important: Valkyrie Funds is one of the several ETF companies with existing ETF products that center around Bitcoin.

The company has the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF BTF and Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF WGMI, which have around $27 million and $9 million in assets, respectively. The ticker WGMI is also a popular crypto acronym, standing for “we are gonna make it” or “we are going to make it,” suggesting that the investment will pay off over time.

The existing Bitcoin-themed funds from Valkyrie do not have direct exposure to Bitcoin, instead offering Bitcoin futures that are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Other popular Bitcoin-themed ETFs include the ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO, Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators BITQ and VanEck Bitcoin Strategy XBTF, which have assets of $968 million, $66 million and $40 million respectively according to ETFDB.

There are currently no Bitcoin spot ETFs on the market with direct exposure to Bitcoin, as the SEC has blocked applications from ETF companies.

Grayscale, which offers the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, is seeking to convert its popular trust into a spot Bitcoin ETF.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is trading at $27,038.01 at the time of writing, versus a 52-week trading range of $15,599.05 to $32,249.86.

