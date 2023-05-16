The number of daily transactions for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, a popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, spiked on Sunday evening.

What Happened: Data from bitinfocharts.com reveals that the number of daily transactions for DOGE peaked at around 630,000 on May 14.

While this figure fell marginally short of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD daily transaction volume, it still managed to surpass Litecoin’s LTC/USD daily transaction count of about 350,000 at the time.

Why It Matters: It appears that the introduction of the DRC-20 fungible token standard is responsible for this surge in transactions.

Users have been rushing to mint tokens on the Dogecoin network ever since the standard rolled out on May 9.

DOGE proponent Mishaboar noted that "many have been rushing to mint these “tokens” over the past two days."

BRC-20 tokens, which were driven by meme coin FOMO, hit a peak market valuation of $1 billion on May 8. However, after the market downturn, their market cap valuation has since sunk to $540 million.

DRC-20 tokens, like BRC-20 tokens, allow users to inscribe digital artifacts on each of the smallest indivisible units of DOGE without requiring a sidechain or separate token. Inscriptions can contain arbitrary content, which can create Dogecoin-native digital artifacts.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.071, down 1.53%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

