An on-chain data analyst has revealed that controversial Kickboxer Andrew Tate is the creator of a cryptocurrency called S*UTS and is attempting to profit off his fans.

What Happened: According to on-chain analyst Crypto Trending, the first-ever transfer from the S*UTS wallet was made from Tate’s own wallet containing a whopping $6.2 million worth of Ethereum ETH/USD.

Further examination of Tate’s crypto wallets by the analyst revealed that the total value amounts to a staggering $84 million. The data also shows that he is part of another token named PEPEXL.

Why It Matters: Tate on Sunday, expressed surprise and disappointment that a cryptocurrency called $S*UT was quickly launched in response to a joke he made. "Who are you people? don’t you have lives? How did you even see my tweet and launch it that fast," he tweeted.

Tate did not respond to Benzinga's request to comment, at the time of publishing.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,813.62, down 0.83%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

