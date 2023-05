OKX on Tuesday took a bold swipe at its major rival Coinbase COIN by launching a new advertising campaign that calls for a complete overhaul of the industry.

What Happened: Coinbase recently proclaimed in its own ad campaign that “It’s time to update the system.”

It's time to update the system. If you're wondering why, and you don't have a copy of our ad in today's @washingtonpost, read on.👇