Dogecoin Co-Creator Says He Sold His DOGE Holdings During 'Dead Days Of Crypto'

Billy Markus, the co-founder of popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD said that he was an early investor in DOGE but sold all of his holdings in 2015 during the “dead days of crypto.”

What Happened: Markus, who goes by the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, in an interview with Benzinga earlier disclosed that he purchased Dogecoin on day one.

However, he sold all of his holdings after getting laid off from work. During the interview, he also mentioned that he sold his crypto for approximately the same price as a used Honda Civic cost at that time.

Why It Matters: Markus had said that DOGE has historically been rooted as a tipping currency. "[DOGE was] used to raise money for impactful causes like building water wells in Africa," Markus said, adding that the very nature of DOGE is such that it lends itself particularly well to use by the community.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.072, down 2.92% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

