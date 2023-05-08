Pepe Coin PEPE/USD, a meme cryptocurrency, skyrocketed by a staggering 4,366% in just over 30 days according to Coinmarketcap. This prompted several early investors to reap impressive returns on their investments.

What Happened: However, a crypto trader who recently bought a whopping 962.3 billion PEPE coins is estimated to have lost around $541,000, according to data from on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain, after the coin dropped by 30%.

The transaction, which took place over the past two days, saw the buyer use 70 WBTC ($2.07 million) and 470 Ethereum ETH/USD ($937,000) to make the purchase.

The average buying price for the coins was $0.000003122.

Why It Matters: PEPE surged on Saturday after Binance announced that it will be listed on the crypto exchange.

Binance said that they will list PEPE and Floki FLOKI/USD in their “innovation zone,” enabling users to deposit their coins to the platform, with spot trading commencing on May 6.

Last month, a crypto trader turned a 1 ETH investment in PEPE and turned it into 70 ETH.

Price Action: At the time of writing, PEPE was trading at 0.000002535, down 1.16% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

