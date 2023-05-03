ñol


by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 3, 2023 3:54 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Srinivasan has donated a total of $1.5 million to three different organizations.
  • According to him, citizens can no longer “rely on the public sector."
Balaji Srinivasan Ends Bitcoin Bet 97% Below Target Price: Not In 'Habit Of Publicly Burning A Million Bucks'

Balaji Srinivasan, the former CTO at Coinbase COIN, has closed out his $1 million bet on Bitcoin BTC/USD, conceding defeat as the apex cryptocurrency has declined 97% below the target price.

What Happened: Srinivasan has, instead, donated a total of $1.5 million to three different organizations, including $500,000 to Bitcoin Core developers, $500,000 to a non-profit charity Give Directly, and $500,000 to a pseudonymous Twitter user.

"I settled the bet ahead of time and donated even more than I had committed," Srinivasan tweeted.

He explained that the reason for closing out the wager around $970,000, below his target price of a $1 million per Bitcoin, was because he believes in the need for the public to raise awareness on the state of the economy, and also due to possible hyperinflation.

According to Srinivasan, citizens can no longer "rely on the public sector […] to tell us when something’s wrong." He further elaborated that he is not "in the habit of publicly burning a million bucks." 

"I spent my own money to send a provably costly signal that there's something wrong with the economy, and that it’s not going to be a ‘soft landing' like Powell promises — but something much worse," he added.

Why It Matters: Despite conceding the bet, Srinivasan remains convinced that the value of Bitcoin will eventually reach $1 million.

In March, Srinivasan made a bet with a pseudonymous Twitter user, James Medlock, that Bitcoin’s price would reach $1 million by June 17. If it didn’t, Medlock would receive $1 million in the dollar-pegged stablecoin USD Coin as well as 1 BTC.

 Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $28,518 up 1.78% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsBalaji SrinivasanBitcoinCoinbaseHyperinflation

