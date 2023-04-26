A digital copy of the original Bitcoin BTC/USD whitepaper, which had been hidden on Macintosh computers for more than five years, is reportedly not part of an upcoming operating system update from Apple Inc AAPL.

What Happened: The latest macOS Ventura 13.4 beta no longer includes the Virtual Scanner II app, which has the Bitcoin whitepaper hidden within it, according to a report by AppleInsider.

The discovery of the PDF document went viral three weeks ago, and it represented only the latest in a long line of easter eggs that Apple (or its employees, more likely) have planted over the last several decades.

While the document had gone unnoticed by Apple’s millions of users until 2020, it caught the attention of designer Joshua Dickens, who shared it on Twitter. It wasn’t until April 2021 that someone started a thread about it on Apple’s support forums, but it only gained widespread attention when noted technologist, Andy Baio, wrote about it last month.

Baio was left speculating about the reason for this document’s clandestine placement on Apple computers. “Of all the documents in the world, why was the Bitcoin whitepaper chosen? Is there a secret Bitcoin maxi working at Apple?” he pondered. “Maybe it was just a convenient, lightweight multipage PDF for testing purposes, never meant to be seen by end-users.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $28,343, up 3.14% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

