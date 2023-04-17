If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB) Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy Shiba Inu SHIB/USD or Dogecoin DOGE/USD?

Shiba Inu: 42.6%

Dogecoin: 57.4%

Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token Shiba Inu was trading flat at $0.00001141 at press time, up around 2.1% over the past month.

Dogecoin, meanwhile, is trading around $0.091, up roughly 1.9% in the past 24 hours and higher by 17.6% over the trailing month.

See Also: Is Bitcoin A Good Investment?

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2023 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.