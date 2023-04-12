ñol


Bitcoin's '4th Largest' Transfer of 2023 — Crypto Whale Nets $710M

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 12, 2023 6:46 AM | 2 min read
A cryptocurrency whale address was the recipient of a whopping 23,500 Bitcoin BTC/USD transaction on Tuesday.

What Happened:  According to Santiment data tracker, the transfer, which was worth approximately $710 million, is the “4th largest recorded transfer of the year.”

Bitcoin has been steadily increasing in value over the past few weeks and broke the $30,000-barrier on Tuesday.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Last week, a crypto whale received the “5th largest Bitcoin transfer of the year.” Over 17,769 Bitcoin worth $500 million popped up on the BTC network, Santiment reported.

This comes as Michael Saylor‘s Microstrategy Inc MSTR resumed acquiring Bitcoin, having purchased an additional 1,045 bitcoins for approximately $29.3 million at an average price of $28,016 per bitcoin. 

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $29,956, down 0.32% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Bitcoin Holds $30K, Ethereum Drops Before Shapella Upgrade, Dogecoin Down: Analyst Predicts Drop For Top Crypto

