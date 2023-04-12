A cryptocurrency whale address was the recipient of a whopping 23,500 Bitcoin BTC/USD transaction on Tuesday.

What Happened: According to Santiment data tracker, the transfer, which was worth approximately $710 million, is the “4th largest recorded transfer of the year.”

Bitcoin has been steadily increasing in value over the past few weeks and broke the $30,000-barrier on Tuesday.

Last week, a crypto whale received the “5th largest Bitcoin transfer of the year.” Over 17,769 Bitcoin worth $500 million popped up on the BTC network, Santiment reported.

This comes as Michael Saylor‘s Microstrategy Inc MSTR resumed acquiring Bitcoin, having purchased an additional 1,045 bitcoins for approximately $29.3 million at an average price of $28,016 per bitcoin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $29,956, down 0.32% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

