Binance US has officially declared that TRX TRX/USD, affiliated with Justin Sun‘s Tron crypto platform, will no longer be available for trading on the exchange from April 18.
What Happened: Binance US tweeted on Wednesday that TRX and another coin, Spell, will be delisted following a review to ensure that available tokens "meet the standard of excellence we expect."
