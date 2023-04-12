Binance US has officially declared that TRX TRX/USD, affiliated with Justin Sun‘s Tron crypto platform, will no longer be available for trading on the exchange from April 18.

What Happened: Binance US tweeted on Wednesday that TRX and another coin, Spell, will be delisted following a review to ensure that available tokens "meet the standard of excellence we expect."

At #BinanceUS, we periodically review each digital asset listed to ensure that it continues to meet the standard of excellence we expect.



Based on our recent review, Spell (SPELL) & TRON (TRX) will be delisted from the platform on April 18, 2023.



