Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase COIN, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, hinted at the potential integration of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD Lightning Layer 2 scaling solution on their platform.

What Happened: Armstrong was responding to a tweet criticizing him on April 8 for “actively ignoring” the network. He responded, saying, "Lightning is great and something we'll integrate."

At this time, there are no details on what a Lightning integration on Coinbase would involve or when it could be expected. The crypto exchange has been called out in the past for not integrating the Lightning Network, which enables faster and cheaper BTC transactions than the Bitcoin base network.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Coinbase has been more active in the Ethereum ETH/USD ecosystem as of late. The company launched “Base” on Feb. 23, which is an Ethereum Layer 2 application-focused network powered by Layer 2 Optimism.

Lightning was launched in March 2018, and last month marked the fifth anniversary of the network.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $28,322, up 0.93% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Shanghai Upgrade Nears: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Could Breakout If This Happens