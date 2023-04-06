ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Crypto Whale Nets $500M In '5th-Largest Bitcoin Transfer' Of 2023

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 6, 2023 1:07 AM | 1 min read
Crypto Whale Nets $500M In '5th-Largest Bitcoin Transfer' Of 2023

A crypto whale just received the fifth largest Bitcoin BTC/USD transfer of the year, as per a popular data analytics platform.

What Happened: Over 17,769 Bitcoin worth $500 million popped up on the BTC network, Santiment reported.

The world's largest cryptocurrency has been fluctuating around the $28,000 resistance level since late March.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

This comes as Michael Saylor's Microstrategy Inc MSTR resumed acquiring Bitcoin on Wednesday, having purchased an additional 1,045 bitcoins for approximately $29.3 million at an average price of $28,016 per bitcoin. 

This brings the company’s holdings to a total of 140,000 BTC, making it the largest holder of Bitcoin worldwide. Microstrategy’s current acquisition represents 0.667% of the total supply cap of 21 million BTC, with a total spend of $4.17 billion at an average price of $29,803 per bitcoin. 

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $28,118, down 1.50% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Ethereum Hovers Around $1.9k, Bitcoin And Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Sees 2nd Largest Crypto’s First Major Breakout Since November 2021

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsBitcoinMichael Saylor

Get ready to uncover the secrets of decentralized finance and security in the crypto market with Crypto Unlocked , Benzinga's new virtual crypto event series. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from the experts and connect with fellow crypto enthusiasts — subscribe and turn on notifications for Crypto Unlocked on YouTube today !

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved