Dogecoin Tumbles While Bitcoin, Ethereum Spike: Analyst Sees 'Crucial Area' For Apex Crypto To Reach $30k

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 4, 2023 10:52 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin is continuing to consolidate between the $27,900 and $28,400 levels.
  • Dogecoin took a sharp dive on Tuesday night, while Bitcoin and Ethereum saw gains.
Major coins traded mixed on Tuesday evening, as investors weighed the dip in the hot job market coupled by the banking uncertainty.

Major coins traded mixed on Tuesday evening, as investors weighed the dip in the hot job market coupled by the banking uncertainty.

CryptocurrencyGains (+/-)Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+2.97%$28,650
Ethereum ETH/USD+5.89%$1,917
Dogecoin DOGE/USD-1.14%$0.096

What Happened: Dogecoin DOGE/USD took a sharp dive on Tuesday night, while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD saw significant gains as cryptocurrency markets reacted to the latest U.S. employment figures. 

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains (+/-)Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
Icon+48.23%$0.46
Lido DAO+15.23%$2.77
Synthetix+12.45%$2.87

At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization stood at $1.21 trillion, an increase of 3.18% over the last day.  

U.S. stocks tumbled as the S&P 500 shed 0.58%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52%.

News Highlights: Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has taken its business offshore. According to Bloomberg, Tether used Signature Bank’s Signet payments platform to make a series of transfers of U.S. clients’ funds from the U.S. to Capital Union Bank in the Bahamas. 

Analyst Notes: Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin is continuing to consolidate between the $27,900 and $28,400 levels. If the $28,400 level is cracked, it could provide a jumpstart for Bitcoin to eventually climb to $30,000. 

According to top crypto analyst Justin Bennett, Bitcoin’s current triangle pattern may soon lead to a potentially explosive price move in the coming days. With BTC trading at around $28,452 at the start of the quarter, this price level has acted as a critical resistance point over the past few weeks.

If Bitcoin is unable to break above $28,452 in the short-term, a bearish deviation (fakeout) could be on the horizon and drag the price lower. On the other hand, should the 4-hour triangle breakout to the upside, this would likely propel Bitcoin prices higher. 

Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo believes that ETH has had a solid bounce relative to BTC in the past several days. However, they cautioned that this should be nothing more than a swing play opportunity, and any profits should be rotated back into BTC before $30,000 breaks and the ETH/BTC ratio trend reverses and turns bearish again.

