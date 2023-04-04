Major coins traded mixed on Tuesday evening, as investors weighed the dip in the hot job market coupled by the banking uncertainty.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains (+/-)
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+2.97%
|$28,650
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+5.89%
|$1,917
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-1.14%
|$0.096
What Happened: Dogecoin DOGE/USD took a sharp dive on Tuesday night, while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD saw significant gains as cryptocurrency markets reacted to the latest U.S. employment figures.
Top Gainers (24 Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains (+/-)
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
|Icon
|+48.23%
|$0.46
|Lido DAO
|+15.23%
|$2.77
|Synthetix
|+12.45%
|$2.87
At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization stood at $1.21 trillion, an increase of 3.18% over the last day.
U.S. stocks tumbled as the S&P 500 shed 0.58%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52%.
News Highlights: Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has taken its business offshore. According to Bloomberg, Tether used Signature Bank’s Signet payments platform to make a series of transfers of U.S. clients’ funds from the U.S. to Capital Union Bank in the Bahamas.
Analyst Notes: Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin is continuing to consolidate between the $27,900 and $28,400 levels. If the $28,400 level is cracked, it could provide a jumpstart for Bitcoin to eventually climb to $30,000.
According to top crypto analyst Justin Bennett, Bitcoin’s current triangle pattern may soon lead to a potentially explosive price move in the coming days. With BTC trading at around $28,452 at the start of the quarter, this price level has acted as a critical resistance point over the past few weeks.
If Bitcoin is unable to break above $28,452 in the short-term, a bearish deviation (fakeout) could be on the horizon and drag the price lower. On the other hand, should the 4-hour triangle breakout to the upside, this would likely propel Bitcoin prices higher.
Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo believes that ETH has had a solid bounce relative to BTC in the past several days. However, they cautioned that this should be nothing more than a swing play opportunity, and any profits should be rotated back into BTC before $30,000 breaks and the ETH/BTC ratio trend reverses and turns bearish again.
