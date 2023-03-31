An Elon Musk Tweet Once Gave A Push To This Dogecoin Knockoff, Now Its Surging 27% Again — What's Going On?

Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD spiked 27% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the top five meme coins by market capitalization, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: The rise in BABYDOGE’s price comes after the meme coin's handle tweeted, “A new top 10 exchange listing opening this Friday.”

Even though it is unclear which crypto exchange will be listing the coin, the news has created a rallying effect. At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.00000032.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

The tweet is not the only reason for Baby Doge Coin's growing popularity. In July 2021, Elon Musk mentioned the coin when he tweeted "Baby Doge," which caused its price to surge by about 130%. Musk had referenced a viral children’s song, “Baby Shark Dance,” and YouTube’s most-viewed video to create his tweet, which included the lyrics “Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.074, up 0.01%. SHIB was trading at $0.000010, up 0.37% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Despite Crypto Exchange Shutdown After SEC Lawsuit: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Has 'Plenty Of Room To Grow