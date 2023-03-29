Floki Outperforms Dogecoin, Shiba Inu With 5% Gains On New Exchange Listing News

Floki FLOKI/USD was up 5% in the last 24 hours, outperforming top five meme coins by market capitalization, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: The surge in Floki came after the protocol confirmed its listing on the crypto exchanges — BigONE and KoinBX.

The utility token of the Floki ecosystem is available for deposits on the BigONE. Users will be able to trade FLOKI KoinBX starting March 31.

Users will be able to trade $FLOKI against INR and USDT on KoinBX starting March 31, 2023.



KoinBX is a popular Indian crypto exchange with over 3 million users.



This listing makes #Floki more accessible in India and further positions Floki towards becoming the most used crypto. https://t.co/SoH63CcdEd — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) March 27, 2023

At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000033.

Floki spiked in February after Twitter CEO Elon Musk sent the meme coin into a tizzy after posting a photo of a dog, assuming the role of "new CEO" of the microblogging site.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.075, up 3.29%. SHIB, at $0.000010, was up 3.09% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

