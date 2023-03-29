Balaji Srinivasan Says It Is Difficult To Deny 'Coordinated Assault On Bitcoin' Amid $1M Bet

Balaji Srinivasan, the former CTO of Coinbase COIN, on Tuesday, said that it is difficult to deny the "coordinated assault" on Bitcoin BTC/USD.
What Happened: Srinivasan shared about Operation Choke Point 2.0 on Twitter. He shared a summary by Cooper & Kirk, a law firm that had sued the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Federal Reserve and Office of the Controller of the Currency in the past.
Cooper & Kirk said, “The agencies’ backroom war…is unlawful and unconstitutional…Congress should perform its duty and rein in these regulatory abuses.”
Srinivasan tweeted, “Freedom will push back, at national and state level.”
Hard to deny now that there is a coordinated assault on Bitcoin. But freedom will push back, at national and state level.— Balaji (@balajis) March 28, 2023
“The agencies’ backroom war…is unlawful and unconstitutional…Congress should perform its duty and rein in these regulatory abuses.”https://t.co/zjko7aKWQK https://t.co/rw0AF8vpW0 pic.twitter.com/zWUDOKFe1p
Last week, Srinivasan, made a bold prediction. He said Bitcoin's price could skyrocket to $1 million by June 17 due to the rapid devaluing of the U.S. dollar in the coming months.
Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $27,519, up 2.20% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.
