If You Ignored Cramer's 'Get Out' From Crypto Warning And Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Jim Cramer, the popular host of CNBC's Mad Money, has been a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies, but his predictions about Bitcoin BTC/USD have been repeatedly off the mark, which includes one in which he predicted the king crypto's demise.

When Bitcoin broke the $17,000 price in January, Cramer said it was an excellent opportunity to exit the market.

In his words: “[It is a] good chance again to get out of crypto and scale out of Chinese stocks as neither can be trusted.”

Cramer's doom and gloom aside, BTC has yielded 63.4% so far since 2023 began. The returns of blockchain gold have been better than its precious metal version which has only seen YTD returns of 8.3% so far this year.

The Investment: If you invested $100 in Bitcoin when Cramer told you to get out of crypto, you would have purchased your coins at $17,196.55. This means you would have received 0.0058 BTC for your money. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was seen trading at $27,129.37. Therefore $100 investment would have turned into $157.76. A gain of nearly 57.8%.

