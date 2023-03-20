ñol


Michael Saylor Says Dollar Lost 99.88% Of Purchasing Power To Bitcoin Over Last Decade — Dogecoin Creator Reacts

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 20, 2023 11:41 PM | 1 min read
MicrosStrategy Inc MSTR CEO Michael Saylor raised the alarm on Monday, revealing that the US dollar has lost 99.88% of its purchasing power compared to Bitcoin BTC/USD over the past 10 years. 

What Happened: Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, popularly known as 'Shibetoshi Nakamoto', responded to Saylor's comment comparing the US dollar and Bitcoin by saying, "Now do over the last 2 years." This means doing a comparison between USD and BTC over the past two years to see how they have both performed.

According to the chart shared by Saylor, since August 10, 2020, when MicroStrategy first adopted its Bitcoin strategy, apex crypto has grown a whopping 125% while S&P500 and Nasdaq have risen 17% and 6%, respectively. Meanwhile, Gold, Bonds, and Silver have all declined, down 5%, 17%, and 22%.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $27,838, up 1.32% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

