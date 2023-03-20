MicrosStrategy Inc MSTR CEO Michael Saylor raised the alarm on Monday, revealing that the US dollar has lost 99.88% of its purchasing power compared to Bitcoin BTC/USD over the past 10 years.

What Happened: Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, popularly known as 'Shibetoshi Nakamoto', responded to Saylor's comment comparing the US dollar and Bitcoin by saying, "Now do over the last 2 years." This means doing a comparison between USD and BTC over the past two years to see how they have both performed.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

According to the chart shared by Saylor, since August 10, 2020, when MicroStrategy first adopted its Bitcoin strategy, apex crypto has grown a whopping 125% while S&P500 and Nasdaq have risen 17% and 6%, respectively. Meanwhile, Gold, Bonds, and Silver have all declined, down 5%, 17%, and 22%.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $27,838, up 1.32% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Bitcoin Below $28K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision: Analyst Pencils Key Levels For Apex Crypto 'Chopping Around'