Microsoft Corp MSFT is reportedly testing a built-in, non-custodial crypto wallet in its Edge browser.

What Happened: According to a report by Bleeping Computer, this wallet may be used both for crypto payments and as an entry point to the world of DeFi and Web3 applications.

Microsoft sleuth Albacore, who first spotted the new Edge Crypto Wallet, shared some screenshots and expressed his perplexity about the possibility that it could potentially be a new Microsoft Edge feature.

The screenshots shared by the sleuth show a user interface for a cryptocurrency wallet, a decentralized application explorer, a news feed, and the ability to purchase cryptocurrency like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD through Coinbase COIN/USD and MoonPay.

"This is a non-custodial wallet, meaning you are in complete control of your funds. We will not have access to your password and recovery key. It is embedded in Edge, making it easy to use without installing any extension," the screenshot shared reads.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $27,340, up 0.63% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

At the time of publishing, Microsoft did not respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

