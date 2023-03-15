Coinbase's Conor Grogan Dumps Ethereum Contract Into OpenAI GPT-4 — Finds Multiple Vulnerabilities

Coinbase COIN Director Conor Grogan, on Tuesday, said that he used OpenAI's GPT-4 to identify security vulnerabilities in a live Ethereum ETH/USD smart contract.

What Happened: Grogan noted that GPT-4 highlighted a number of potential threats to the contract and provided insight into ways the contract could be exploited.

OpenAI unveiled GPT-4 as its latest iteration of the primary large language model.

"We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks," the company said.

Grogan added, “I believe that AI will ultimately help make smart contracts safer and easier to build, two of the biggest impediments to mass adoption.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,707, up 1.45% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

