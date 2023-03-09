ñol


Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman Slams Venmo After Payment Trouble — Bitcoin Fixes This, Says Michael Saylor

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 9, 2023 8:14 AM | 1 min read
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman may not have been a fan of cryptocurrencies, but personal issues with a traditional financial company have left him feeling frustrated and compelled to express his displeasure on Twitter.

What Happened: The economist bemoaned the fact that his Venmo account had become unresponsive, with no explanation or solution.

In a Twitter thread, Krugman on Wednesday said, “I've been using Venmo for years, but now it won't allow me to make payments,” he tweeted. “I spent a long time in chat with representatives, and they told me that they can't explain why—or fix it. The software has taken control.”

The irony, of course, wasn't lost on the Bitcoiners. Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy Inc, MSTR, responded: "Bitcoin BTC/USD fixes this.”

Jeremy Allaire, CEO of stablecoin USD Coin USDC/USD, responded to Krugman, asking him to try USDC instead.

For many years, Krugman has been highly critical of the cryptocurrency space, maintaining that it is "largely a Ponzi-scheme", does not solve any meaningful problem, and is used largely for nefarious black market activities. 

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $21,669, down 1.48% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

