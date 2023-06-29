If You Invest $100 In Shiba Inu Today, Here's What You'd Have If SHIB Touches Metaverse Launch Level Once Again

More recently, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen a rise on the back of a project that aims to connect physical objects with non fungible tokens (NFTs), but a while ago the coin enjoyed buzz surrounding the launch of its metaverse. In early March, Shiba Inu team said that its metaverse has arrived at its annual event SXSW.

What Happened: Later on, in the panel discussion to be held on March 13, SHIB developers said they will examine the creative and technical process of authoring Metaverse experiences with existing technologies.

The SHIB Metaverse was first launched on April 13, 2022. The Shiba Inu team stated that in order to participate, users would have to lock their LEASH and SHIBOSHI tokens and be prepared to make bids with Ethereum ETH/USD.

The team also introduced a new utility for SHIB in its metaverse. Users were able to burn SHIB every time they added pictures, logos or renamed their land plots. The tokens were used to lease “HUBS” or the highest-valued lands in the entire space.

When the metaverse was first launched, SHIB was trading at 0.000025. At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000007265.

If you invested $100 today, you’d have 13.76 million SHIB units, and If SHIB reaches the same levels of its metaverse launch announcement, your $100 investment will be worth $344 — which is a return of 244.1%.

