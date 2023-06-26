Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is up 8% in the last 7 days, outperforming the top meme coin Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which gained 6% over the past week.

What Happened: The surge comes after the SHIB lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, last week unveiled details about an upcoming product line called "Shibacals: Authenticated Collectibles."

According to the Kusama, Shibacals will use near-field communication chips to link physical items to their digital counterparts. This enables users to easily verify the authenticity and ownership of their physical products with the help of a smartphone or tablet.

More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy’

Current Price: As of the latest trading price, SHIB is valued at $0.000007715. This means that for just over a dollar, you can purchase 129,701 PEPE tokens. With just $10 you can even buy over a million SHIB tokens.

In other news, Shibburn, a popular community-driven Shiba Inu burn tracker on Twitter, had its bot suspended momentarily, prompting community members to find an alternative method to monitor token burns.

Shibburn took to Twitter to express disappointment at the suspension, stating that it never received the email containing details regarding the alleged violation. The burn rate of Shiba Inu decreased by 75% over the last day.

Read Next: Bitcoin Clings To $30K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip Despite SEC Nod For Crypto Futures ETF: Analyst Predicts Apex Crypto Target In ‘Likely’ Capitulation

Join Benzinga’s Future of Crypto in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!