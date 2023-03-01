Binance Launches Bicasso To Turn Users Creativity Into NFTs

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s NFT marketplace launched on Wednesday a product called Bicasso, which uses artificial intelligence to turn users' prompts into NFTs.

“You can turn your creative visions into NFTs with AI. Give it a try and show me what you make with it,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted.

The beta version which went live on Wednesday will be limited to 10,000 mints in the test phase.

Bicasso, an image generation tool, is similar to AI art platforms like DALL-E and Midjourney.

Also Read: Dookey Dash Key NFT Sold: Here's Who Bought 1/1 Yuga Labs Piece And Whopping Amount They Paid

It allows users to enter a creative prompt to create a one-of-a-kind image or upload an image for the tool to adapt.

Binance's native chain BNB BNB/USD enables users to mint their images as NFTs.

Since its launch, Bicasso has gained popularity among Binance NFT users, who have eagerly shared their creations.

According to initial mint data, about 9,930 users have already minted at least one Bicasso NFT.

Users of NFT Binance scrambled to showcase their art in response to Zhao’s tweet and shared their art on Twitter.

Read Next: Revealed: The Most Googled Questions On Cryptos And Their Answers