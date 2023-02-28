'Black Swan' Author Calls Edward Snowden 'Despicable' For Body-Shaming BIS Chief In Crypto Debate

Author Nassim Taleb, best known for his book ‘The Black Swan’, unleashed a blistering attack on former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden on Twitter.

What Happened: Calling him “despicable” and a person of very "low intellect,” Taleb criticized Snowden for body-shaming Bank for International Settlements head Agustin Carstens.

Carstens, in a Bloomberg interview, had said fiat currencies “won the battle” against cryptocurrencies and that “technology doesn’t make for trusted money.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Snowden said Carstens "could not even win the battle against the international house of pancakes and he's out here trying to eulogize his enemies."

Taleb asserted that Snowden's advocacy for digital assets is because he is “paid in crypto.”

‘The Black Swan’ Author said Snowden “is body shaming the fellow only because he has no argument,” adding that “transactions in crypto are limited to circular trading by crypto heads (financial onanism) and unskilled money launderers.”

Earlier, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao responded to Carsten’s criticism of crypto by saying that “It's not a battle. Technology doesn't fight with anyone. You use it if you like, and don't use it if you don't like it. That's all.”

