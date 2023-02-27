A Shiba Inu SHIB/USD whale made a huge transfer of a whopping $2.3 million to two cryptocurrency exchanges.

What Happened: According to on-chain data provider Lookonchain, a ‘Smart Money’ whale sent 182 billion SHIB, the equivalent of about $2.3 million, to two crypto exchanges — Crypto.com and Gemini.

Lookonchain noted that when the whale transferred a large volume of SHIB to Crypto.com in mid-December 2022, the price of SHIB dropped by 7%. The whale had transferred 200 billion SHIB worth $1.67 million to the Singapore-based exchange and within five hours of the transaction, the price had dropped significantly.

As the on-chain data provider reports, ‘Smart Money’ bought 15.28 trillion SHIB on Aug. 7, 2020, for just 10 Ethereum ETH/USD. This equated to a purchase price of $3,796. Then, using Uniswap, the whale managed to generate returns of 1,967 ETH, representing a whopping $7 million in profit.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000012, up 2% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

