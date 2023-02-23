Dogelon Mars ELON/USD is up 10% in the last 24 hours, outpacing Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD gains.
What Happened: The rise in ELON comes after Twitter Chief Elon Musk on Wednesday once again demonstrated his ability to put all canine-themed coins in the green with a single tweet. In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk revealed that he 'let the Doge out,' referring to meme coin DOGE.
At the time of writing, ELON was trading at $0.0000004637.
DOGE was trading at $0.085 and SHIB at $0.0000134, gaining 1.92% and 5% respectively, in the last 24 hours.
ELON's listing on crypto exchange Shido on Wednesday could also be a possible reason for its recent spike in price.
New ShidoDex Listing! We are happy to announce @DogelonMars is officially listed as a ShidoDex Partner®.— Shido (@ShidoGlobal) February 22, 2023
You can easily trade #ELON as an exclusive default listing on ShidoDex. Chosen for its performance and amazing community.
https://t.co/p5GNrzTRGe pic.twitter.com/ZEl22jFYF8
