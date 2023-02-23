Dogelon Mars ELON/USD is up 10% in the last 24 hours, outpacing Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD gains.

What Happened: The rise in ELON comes after Twitter Chief Elon Musk on Wednesday once again demonstrated his ability to put all canine-themed coins in the green with a single tweet. In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk revealed that he 'let the Doge out,' referring to meme coin DOGE.

At the time of writing, ELON was trading at $0.0000004637.

DOGE was trading at $0.085 and SHIB at $0.0000134, gaining 1.92% and 5% respectively, in the last 24 hours.

ELON's listing on crypto exchange Shido on Wednesday could also be a possible reason for its recent spike in price.

