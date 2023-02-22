Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin Shooting Higher With Single Tweet: 'High Time I Confessed…'

Elon Musk has once again demonstrated his ability to put Dogecoin DOGE/USD in the green with a single tweet.

What Happened: In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk revealed that he 'let the Doge out,' referring to meme coin DOGE.

At the time of writing, DOGE was up 4.7% in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday night, DOGE was down 3%, trading at $0.082, until a tweet from Musk made the price spike to $0.087.

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD also posted gains of 1.51% that can be attributed to Musk’s tweet.

Last week, Musk shared a photo of his dog wearing an iconic Silicon Valley-style black turtleneck while seated authoritatively in a large armchair behind a desk. Musk’s comment, “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing,” was enough to push up the prices of canine-themed cryptocurrencies.

