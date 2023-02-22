Maxine Waters Wants Treasury, Feds, CFTC, SEC To Regulate Crypto Together

U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, has urged for increased collaboration between the government and lawmakers to tackle cryptocurrency regulation effectively.

What Happened: In an interview with Cointelegraph, Waters said that the recent enforcement actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on crypto have been aimed at “doing something substantive and meaningful” following the collapse of major exchanges like FTX.

In light of these market crashes, bankruptcies, and other events, Waters believes there is a chance for. lawmakers to achieve "accountability" in the crypto space.

“I think it’s time for the Treasury, the Feds, the CFTC, the SEC, all of us better get together on crypto,” said Waters.

Why It Matters: Waters called upon former FTX FTT/USD co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in a December 2022 hearing before the House Financial Services Committee. Bankman-Fried was detained by authorities in the Bahamas before he could testify.

