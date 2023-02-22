'Bad Seed Book' Anti-Trump NFTs Goes Bust, Fail To Sell

The "Bad Seed Book," an illustrated online satire of Donald Trump, is taking a satirical stab at Trump Digital Trading Cards.

What Happened: The satirical publication said in a press release on Tuesday that it is offering 100,000 Non-Fungible-Trump trading cards, featuring artwork from Catalan artist Ivan Cuadros, for sale at $100 each on Upstream.

According to the press release, 10% of all revenue earned from the sales will be donated to the creator.

Adam Kidron, writer of the "Bad Seed Book," said, “Like the Bad Seed Book itself, the Trump-NFTs serve as a satirical counterbalance to Trump and his bully-pulpit, which he uses to intimidate, discriminate and sell dangerous untruths. So when Trump announced his sale of 45,000 "comic" NFTs, we decided to create a series of greater artistic, social, and economic value”

Some of the illustrations from the series include Trump Baby, Statue of Trump, Trump Dictator, Trump Godzilla, Trump Slapped and more.

Kidron claimed that anti-Trump NFT collection could give holders a 1000% return, similar to Trump’s NFT Digital Trading cards. Despite its marketing campaigns, the Bad Seed Book's Anti-Trump-NFT collection has sold only two NFTs yet, according to Upstream.

For the unversed, Donald Trump digital trading cards caused a stir in January, becoming the number one NFT collection on Polygon, according to OpenSea. The NFTs saw sales of over 37,500, resulting in a whopping 11,715 Ethereum ETH/USD (approx. $19.1 million) in trading volume.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,635, down 3.94% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

