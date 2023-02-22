Ankr's utility token ANKR ANKR/USD has shot up more than 40% after the San Francisco-based blockchain infrastructure startup announced a partnership with Microsoft MSFT.

What Happened: According to Ankr, the enterprise node deployment service, provides fast and reliable blockchain connections for Web3 projects so that developers can focus on scaling their applications.

The price of Ankr skyrocketed to $0.047 after the company unveiled its partnership with the tech giant.

A node is a powerful computing device that plays a crucial role in confirming and processing digital transactions on blockchain networks.

Earlier in November 2022, Ankr received a strategic investment from a division of Binance Labs.

