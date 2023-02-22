ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Web3 Token Surges 40% On Microsoft Node-Hosting Deal

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 22, 2023 12:10 AM | 1 min read
Web3 Token Surges 40% On Microsoft Node-Hosting Deal

Ankr's utility token ANKR ANKR/USD has shot up more than 40% after the San Francisco-based blockchain infrastructure startup announced a partnership with Microsoft MSFT.

What Happened: According to Ankr, the enterprise node deployment service, provides fast and reliable blockchain connections for Web3 projects so that developers can focus on scaling their applications. 

The price of Ankr skyrocketed to $0.047 after the company unveiled its partnership with the tech giant.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

A node is a powerful computing device that plays a crucial role in confirming and processing digital transactions on blockchain networks.

Earlier in November 2022, Ankr received a strategic investment from a division of Binance Labs. 

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide Amid Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says 'Avoid Emotions, Trade Prices'

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AnkrMicrosoftCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved