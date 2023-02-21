Litecoin Network Gets Ordinals As Bitcoin 'NFTs' Soar To 154K

A developer brought Ordinals to the Litecoin LTC/USD network on Monday. Ordinals are essentially NFTs that have the ability to inscribe content other than transactions on the Bitcoin BTC/USD network.

What Happened: According to Dune analytics, over 154,000 inscriptions have been created to date. Now, a developer has taken this a step further by adapting the Ordinals project for the proof-of-work blockchain Litecoin.

Software engineer Anthony Guerrera forked the GitHub repository for Bitcoin Ordinals and developed LTC Ordinals.

The journey to bring Ordinals to the Litecoin blockchain began on Feb. 10 when a Twitter user, Indigo Nakamoto, offered an incentive of 5 LTC (approx. $500) to any person who successfully ported Ordinals to Litecoin.

According to Glassnode, the Bitcoin network is experiencing a sharp uptick in activity, setting its Transaction Count Momentum to its highest level since January 2021.

Last week, an Ordinal featuring a one-second audio recording of a wet fart reportedly sold for Bitcoin worth $280,000.

