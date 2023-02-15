Bitcoin Ordinal Featuring Audio Of Wet Fart Reportedly Sells For $280,000

An Ordinal featuring a one-second audio recording of a wet fart reportedly sold for Bitcoin worth $280,000.

What Happened: Casey Rodarmor, a software engineer, designed and released Ordinals in January, a protocol that enables the storage of data on Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain. In a way, Ordinals are similar to nonfungible tokens but are unique to Bitcoin.

To buy or trade them, you would require special Bitcoin Ordinal wallets, however, this hasn't prevented individuals from uploading odd and unusual data to the Bitcoin network.

Taking off from its launch, more than 100,000 manuscripts have been uploaded to the Ordinal network, ranging from encoded files to digital art.

According to one Reddit user, the fart ordinal sold for a whopping 12.3 Bitcoin, the equivalent of $280,000.

The sale itself is unverifiable, as there is no centralized or decentralized marketplace for these Bitcoin Ordinals. Most are sold through OTCs in random discord channels, primarily among Bitcoin node operators.

BTC was trading at $24,671, up 12% in the last 24 hours

