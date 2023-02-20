ñol


Cardano Co-Founder Has A Hunch Why US Regulators Are Cracking Down Hard On Crypto: 'The Minute It Happened, I Knew...'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 20, 2023 10:36 PM | 1 min read
Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Cardano ADA/USD, shared his thoughts on Monday on why U.S. regulators have been cracking down on cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: According to Hoskinson, regulators are taking decisive action following the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto exchange in November. 

“The FTX collapse. The minute it happened, I knew the entire industry was in for a seriously hard time,” he tweeted.

Why It Matters: Kraken, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, agreed to shut down its staking service on Feb. 8 and pay $30 million in penalties to settle charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

In a series of tweets later that day, Coinbase COIN CEO Brian Armstrong warned against a potential ban on staking for U.S retail customers, stating that it “would be a terrible path for the U.S.” 

The next crackdown came after Paxos Trust directed to cease minting a Binance-branded token BUSD that ranks as the third-largest stablecoin, with a market value of $16 billion.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $0.40, up 1.68% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin Nears $25K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting $40K Before 'Harsh Correction' This Year

 

