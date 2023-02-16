Crypto Analyst ‘Ash’ didn't hold back when it came to criticizing Capo, a pseudonymous analyst who called the crypto market “a bull trap.”
What Happened: Ash told his 609,000 followers on Twitter, “Capo said exit all the markets, I said enter all the markets.”
Capo said EXIT ALL THE MARKETS— Ash WSB (@Ashcryptoreal) February 16, 2023
I said ENTER ALL THE MARKETS
Price of bitcoin was $16,000
Today the price of BTC is $24,900
It was a risky post but I have been
seeing this same bottom move since
2016. I put money where my mouth is
& bought BTC with 80% of my capital.
This comes at a time when Bitcoin BTC/USD reached $24,900 late on Wednesday evening for the first time since August 2022.
Pseudonymous analyst Ash said he called to buy BTC when it was hovering around $16,000. “Today the price of BTC is $24,900.”
“It was a risky post but I have been seeing this same bottom move since 2016. I put money where my mouth is and bought BTC with 80% of my capital,” Ash added.
Capo has been bearish on crypto markets. The analyst on Thursday tweeted, “No changes. I’m not buying.”
Earlier, on Jan. 29, Capo said that he is “still short and strong” on Bitcoin.
I've been checking charts all this time, avoiding noise from Twitter. The way the upward movement is happening, the way htf resistances are being tested... it clearly looks manipulated, no real demand.— il Capo Of Crypto (@CryptoCapo_) January 21, 2023
Once again, the biggest bull trap I've ever seen. But they won't trap me.
