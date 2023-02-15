ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Shiba Inu Soars 7% After Lead Developer Shares Shibarium Invite: 'Burn, Protect, Help, Grow'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 15, 2023 11:26 PM | 1 min read
Shiba Inu Soars 7% After Lead Developer Shares Shibarium Invite: 'Burn, Protect, Help, Grow'

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD soared 9% late on Wednesday, beating the top five meme coins by market capitalization as the community comes closer to Shibarium, a layer-2 network.

What Happened: Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer of Shibarium shared an invite on Twitter, for people interested in Shiabrium. 

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

Kusama said there are multiple values for Shibarium which are: BURN, PROTECT, HELP and Grow.

“We respect each legitimate Shibarium project and understand scams will exist on the L2 so we must Do Our Own Research ( D.O.O.R. for our own protection) and we as a community will provide feedback so others can learn about people and projects without FUD, but in truth,” the developer said.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001379 up 9%. Dogecoin DOGE/USD at $0.089, up 5.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin Crosses $24K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Soar: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Resilience Impressive Amid Volatility, Regulatory Fears

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Shiba InuShibariumShytoshi KusamaCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved