Shiba Inu SHIB/USD soared 9% late on Wednesday, beating the top five meme coins by market capitalization as the community comes closer to Shibarium, a layer-2 network.

What Happened: Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer of Shibarium shared an invite on Twitter, for people interested in Shiabrium.

Kusama said there are multiple values for Shibarium which are: BURN, PROTECT, HELP and Grow.

“We respect each legitimate Shibarium project and understand scams will exist on the L2 so we must Do Our Own Research ( D.O.O.R. for our own protection) and we as a community will provide feedback so others can learn about people and projects without FUD, but in truth,” the developer said.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001379 up 9%. Dogecoin DOGE/USD at $0.089, up 5.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

