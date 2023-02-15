Shiba Inu SHIB/USD soared 9% late on Wednesday, beating the top five meme coins by market capitalization as the community comes closer to Shibarium, a layer-2 network.
What Happened: Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer of Shibarium shared an invite on Twitter, for people interested in Shiabrium.
Herein find a kind invite to those people in the world who deep down know something isn't right. Shibarium is the answer to the questions you all have. Please read the first in a series of Blog posts about #Shibarium #Shibarmy! https://t.co/nrlNmx1QpY— Shytoshi™ (@ShytoshiKusama) February 16, 2023
Kusama said there are multiple values for Shibarium which are: BURN, PROTECT, HELP and Grow.
“We respect each legitimate Shibarium project and understand scams will exist on the L2 so we must Do Our Own Research ( D.O.O.R. for our own protection) and we as a community will provide feedback so others can learn about people and projects without FUD, but in truth,” the developer said.
Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001379 up 9%. Dogecoin DOGE/USD at $0.089, up 5.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
