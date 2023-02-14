Donald Trump's NFT sales skyrocketed 528% in one hour on Tuesday, making it the number one Polygon-based NFT collection on OpenSea.

What Happened: Before the surge on Tuesday, Trump's digital trading cards skyrocketed to a new all-time high floor price of $1,000 on Sunday, according to data from NFT Price Floor.

The recent surge in Donald Trump's NFTs can be largely attributed to the reinstatement of his accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which were previously banned.

Trump's NFTs made headlines when they were first minted in mid-December, selling out almost immediately. A single piece was being sold at 10 times higher for $990, as buyers scrambled to get their hands on these collectibles.

The hype didn't last long, however, and prices soon tumbled as the buzz around Trump’s NFTs cooled off.

Last week, Trump Digital Trading Cards surpassed 10,000 Ethereum ETH/USD in trading volume.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,502 up 1.20% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

