Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Dogecoin Short-Rally Ceiling, Warns 'Accumulation Won't Last Forever'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 6, 2023 7:34 AM | 1 min read
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD showing signs of a solid recovery.

What Happened: 'Smart Contracter' told his 220,000 followers on Twitter that the four-hour DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD  chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead. 

See Also: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

The chart plotted by the analyst shows DOGE accumulating at 0.00000401 BTC, which is equivalent to $0.094.

However, the analyst believes that “this accumulation won’t last forever.”

quite a nice base forming on #doge/btc here on 4h, this accumulation wont last forever imo. pic.twitter.com/QCE53RXKZV

Price Action: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.092, down 3.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinSmart ContracterCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

