A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD showing signs of a solid recovery.

What Happened: 'Smart Contracter' told his 220,000 followers on Twitter that the four-hour DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead.

The chart plotted by the analyst shows DOGE accumulating at 0.00000401 BTC, which is equivalent to $0.094.

However, the analyst believes that “this accumulation won’t last forever.”

quite a nice base forming on #doge/btc here on 4h, this accumulation wont last forever imo. pic.twitter.com/QCE53RXKZV

Price Action: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.092, down 3.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

