Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas.) is proposing a new concurrent resolution that could see crypto accepted as a legitimate form of payment for vendors at the Capitol Hill complex.

What Happened: If passed, the Architect of the Capitol, Secretary of the Senate, and Chief Administrative Officer of the House of Representatives will be mandated to source and implement a list of vendors that accept cryptocurrencies.

Cruz has been a strong proponent of cryptocurrencies, particularly praising Bitcoin BTC/USD for its decentralization. Last year, he invested between $15,000 and $50,000 in BTC.

In February 2022, Cruz posted a video of his speech in which he alleged that China banned Bitcoin on similar grounds — because they cannot control the apex cryptocurrency. He also alleged it was the “exact same reason” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) hates Bitcoin.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $22,808, down 1.50% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

