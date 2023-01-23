ñol


Gaming Token Rallies 47%, Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains Despite Massive Drop In Active Players

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 23, 2023 1:00 AM | 1 min read
AXS AXS/USD, the native token of the Axie Infinity game, is up 47% despite a continued decrease in monthly players. 

Apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum BTC/USD are up 0.17% and 0.18% in the last 24 hours, respectively.

What Happened: According to activeplayer.io statistics, Axie Infinity had a peak of 2.78 million monthly active players in January 2022. This month, the average number of players over the last 30 days has been only 432,001 players, a decrease of 84%.

At the time of writing, AXS was trading at $13.40, according to Benzinga Pro.

AXS rally can be largely attributed to the recent NFT project by Sky Mavis, the company behind Axie Infinity. The NFT project has generated $4.26 billion in total NFT sales. 

The rally can also be attributed to anticipation of the new games Axie co-founder Jeffrey Zirlin is developing, with a screenshot of the upcoming builder's program being shared as a sneak peek.

