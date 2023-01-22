ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Much Wow! Dogecoin Eclipses Bitcoin Gains With 6% Surge As Analyst Sees Breakout On Horizon

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 22, 2023 11:39 PM | 1 min read
Much Wow! Dogecoin Eclipses Bitcoin Gains With 6% Surge As Analyst Sees Breakout On Horizon

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is currently pushing the limits of a Falling Wedge formation, a prominent crypto analyst has observed. 

What Happened: Pseudonymous analyst Rekt Capital told his 333,700 followers on Twitter that If DOGE succeeds in breaking out of this trend, it could be in for a big move.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

The Falling Wedge Pattern occurs when the digital asset's price is in the overall bullish territory before experiencing a corrective pull-back. During this pull-back, two converging trend lines are drawn as a form of consolidation.

This pattern can be identified as a signal that the price may break out of the current trend, as the consolidation part ends when the price action breaks.

Dogecoin’s run-up on Sunday came despite the Bitcoin BTC/USD rally losing steam. The rally could be a technical move as the crypto approached the near-term resistance. The upside has not been accompanied by a pick-up in volume, probably due to the typical light-volume trading witnessed during the weekend. A move past another resistance area around $0.112 could lend some more credibility to the rally.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was up 6% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.089, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinRekt CapitalCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved