Dogecoin DOGE/USD is currently pushing the limits of a Falling Wedge formation, a prominent crypto analyst has observed.

What Happened: Pseudonymous analyst Rekt Capital told his 333,700 followers on Twitter that If DOGE succeeds in breaking out of this trend, it could be in for a big move.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

The Falling Wedge Pattern occurs when the digital asset's price is in the overall bullish territory before experiencing a corrective pull-back. During this pull-back, two converging trend lines are drawn as a form of consolidation.

This pattern can be identified as a signal that the price may break out of the current trend, as the consolidation part ends when the price action breaks.

Dogecoin’s run-up on Sunday came despite the Bitcoin BTC/USD rally losing steam. The rally could be a technical move as the crypto approached the near-term resistance. The upside has not been accompanied by a pick-up in volume, probably due to the typical light-volume trading witnessed during the weekend. A move past another resistance area around $0.112 could lend some more credibility to the rally.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was up 6% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.089, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze