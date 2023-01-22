Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains
|Price
|Bitcoin
|-0.20%
|$22,781
|Ethereum
|+0.74%
|$1,639
|Dogecoin
|+4.71%
|$0.089
What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself above $22,000 and was trading at its highest level since mid-September. Ethereum ETH/USD was up 0.7% at $1,639, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4.71% in the last 24 hours at $0.089.
U.S. equities closed higher on Friday as investors digested mixed earnings reports from leading banks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.6%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 1.8% and 1.0%, respectively. Rising demand for tech shares and optimism among investors on the outlook for corporate profits drove the markets higher.
Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe said the total market capitalization has broken through the 200-Day EMA, a positive sign for crypto and a sign that the market may continue to rally up to $25,000 or may undergo a corrective pullback to $19,500.
Total market capitalization broke through the 200-Day EMA.— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 22, 2023
Good signs for #crypto, as continuation seems likely.
In between continuation to $25K or a correction to $19.5K.
To continue -> hold above 200-Day EMA and break resistance. 200-Day EMA potential entry point. pic.twitter.com/gwYXt1vbbt
Rekt Capital, a pseudonymous analyst, said that Bitcoin’s dominance has reached red resistance and appears to have slightly overextended it on the one-day chart. This has led to some altcoin breakouts, but Bitcoin dominance may be retesting red right now.
#BTC Dominance has reached red resistance & even slightly overextended it— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) January 22, 2023
On the 1D, $BTC DOM is briefly dipping which has helped Altcoin breakouts
But BTC Dominance may be retesting red right now, which would enable an increase in BTC.D in the coming days#Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/qzNqbmN5u9
Crypto Kaleo, another pseudonymous analyst, anticipates that the upcoming breakout will resemble the one which occurred in March or April of 2019 following a long-term trend break. The chart he shared displays several days of low-range trading above the breakout level, followed by a jump to around $30,000.
#Bitcoin / $BTC— K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) January 22, 2023
Expecting a similar setup for this breakout to what we saw in March / April of 2019 after the HTF trend break (chart shown on left).
Several days of accumulation grinding slightly higher above the breakout level, followed by a giga god candle squeeze to ~$30K pic.twitter.com/mLbMiWo7aa
