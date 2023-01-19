Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Soars 4% To Outperform Shiba Inu, Dogecoin

Floki FLOKI/USD, a meme coin named after Elon Musk's pet dog, soared over 4% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD gains.

What Happened: The spike came after CoinMarketCap verified Floki's circulating supply on its website.

At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00001048.

Earlier this week, Floki on Twitter said it was partnering with Binance Pay as its payment partner for its online merchandise store, which will start accepting orders.

Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.08159, up 0.39%. SHIB at $0.00001152 up 2% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

