ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Dog Boosts Weekly Gains To 30% On Binance Tie-Up

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 17, 2023 11:57 PM | 1 min read
Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Dog Boosts Weekly Gains To 30% On Binance Tie-Up

Floki Inu FLOKI/USD extended weekly gains to 30% after the meme coin named after Elon Musk's pet dog announced a partnership with Binance Pay. 

What Happened:  This comes as meme coins Shiba Inu SHIB/USDDogecoin DOGE/USD are rallying amid an upbeat crypto market sentiment.

At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading up 6% over the last 24 hours at $0.00001041.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Floki on Twitter said it was partnering with Binance Pay as its payment partner for its online merchandise store, which will start accepting orders on Thursday.

Core Floki project contributor "B Da Viking" said Floki would launch a joint campaign with Binance to raise awareness for Shop Floki and the Floki project.

Price ActionDOGE was trading at $0.086697, up 3.3%. SHIB at $0.00001244 up 18% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinElon MuskFloki InuShiba InuCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved