Floki Inu FLOKI/USD extended weekly gains to 30% after the meme coin named after Elon Musk's pet dog announced a partnership with Binance Pay.

What Happened: This comes as meme coins Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD are rallying amid an upbeat crypto market sentiment.

At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading up 6% over the last 24 hours at $0.00001041.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Floki on Twitter said it was partnering with Binance Pay as its payment partner for its online merchandise store, which will start accepting orders on Thursday.

Core Floki project contributor "B Da Viking" said Floki would launch a joint campaign with Binance to raise awareness for Shop Floki and the Floki project.

Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.086697, up 3.3%. SHIB at $0.00001244 up 18% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.