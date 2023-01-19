Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Cardano ADA/USD, revealed his intention to explore the possibility of acquiring CoinDesk, a crypto news service.

What Happened: This comes a day after CoinDesk was reportedly engaging financial advisory firm Lazard to explore options for a partial or full sale, as part of its strategic review.

CoinDesk is owned by Digital Currency Group, a conglomerate whose lending subsidiary, Genesis Global Capital, is reportedly facing bankruptcy.

Hoskinson, who is also the co-founder of Ethereum ETH/USD, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the reported sale of CoinDesk for an estimated $200 million. Hoskinson stated that he hadn't seen the site's financials, but that he believes the sale is "a bit overpriced". “At $200 million, I believe it’s a bit overpriced,” he said. “I could afford it if I really wanted to.”

Price Action: Cardano was up 2.88% trading at $0.34, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

