ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Shows Interest In DCG's CoinDesk: 'I Could Afford It If I Really Wanted To'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 19, 2023 10:52 PM | 1 min read
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Shows Interest In DCG's CoinDesk: 'I Could Afford It If I Really Wanted To'

Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Cardano ADA/USD, revealed his intention to explore the possibility of acquiring CoinDesk, a crypto news service.

What Happened: This comes a day after CoinDesk was reportedly engaging financial advisory firm Lazard to explore options for a partial or full sale, as part of its strategic review. 

CoinDesk is owned by Digital Currency Group, a conglomerate whose lending subsidiary, Genesis Global Capital, is reportedly facing bankruptcy. 

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Hoskinson, who is also the co-founder of Ethereum ETH/USD, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the reported sale of CoinDesk for an estimated $200 million. Hoskinson stated that he hadn't seen the site's financials, but that he believes the sale is "a bit overpriced". “At $200 million, I believe it’s a bit overpriced,” he said. “I could afford it if I really wanted to.”  

Price Action: Cardano was up 2.88% trading at $0.34, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: FTX's New CEO Aims To Revive Defunct Cryptocurrency Exchange: What You Need To Know


 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Charles HoskinsonCoinDeskCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved