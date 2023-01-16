The adoption of Bitcoin BTC/USD and cryptocurrency courses in academic institutions is increasing rapidly, with Texas A&M being the most recent US college to offer a course in BTC to its more than 74,000 students.

What Happened: Mays Business School Associate Professor Korok Ray announced on Jan. 13 at Texas A&M that he would be offering a course on the Bitcoin protocol at the College of Engineering and Mays Business School from Jan. 17 for the Spring Semester, reported Cointelegraph.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Ray stated in a four-part Twitter thread that "Programming Bitcoin" would adhere to Bitcoin Protocol and students will gain knowledge of how to create a Bitcoin library from the beginning. He went on to say that it entailed months of effort to obtain approval from the educational institution's applicable committee.

I will be teaching the first ever Bitcoin class at Texas A&M this spring!

Earlier, last year, Quincy University — a private Franciscan university based in Illinois — said it has started to accept donations in cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

The liberal arts college — a 501(c)(3) charity — said it would accept contributions in a total of 32 different cryptocurrencies, noting that donations in cryptocurrencies are fast as well as secure and could save a donor in taxes.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $21,126.64, up 2.05% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Bitcoin Surges Above $21K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Intact — Analyst Says This 'Could Awaken Some Dormant Long-Term Bulls'



