This Franciscan University In Illinois Now Accepts Donations In Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 22, 2022 1:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Franciscan University In Illinois Now Accepts Donations In Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Quincy University — a private Franciscan university based in Illinois — said it has started to accept donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

What Happened: The liberal arts college — a 501(c)(3) charity — said it would accept contributions in a total of 32 different cryptocurrencies, noting that donations in cryptocurrencies are fast as well as secure and could save a donor in taxes.

“QU is always looking for ways to make it easy for donors to support our students and initiatives,” said Matt Bergman, senior director of advancement at Quincy University.

Why It Matters: The university’s move highlights the increasing relevance of cryptocurrencies in mainstream circles as an investment option and in day-to-day activities.

Donating cryptocurrency directly to a non-profit organization is tax-efficient for cryptocurrency holders, as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) classifies cryptocurrency as property for tax purposes.

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania said in Oct. that it would allow participants in a new online program to pay tuition in cryptocurrencies.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk – a big supporter of Dogecoin —  suggested in October that a university he plans to set up in Texas will accept tuition fees in Doge.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 6.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $36,644.38 at press time. Dogecoin is down 10.2% during the period to $0.1254.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Investors In Russia Would Have To Take Online Quiz To Invest, As Per New Draft Rules

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he is bullish on apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) because it’s “decentralized and not controllable.” read more
FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

Sam Bankman-Fried — the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX that enables its users to trade in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Et read more
Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in a Twitter thread on Thursday speculated on why Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) market price is taking such a harsher beating from the Russia-Ukraine crisis compared to equities. read more
Here's How Jack Dorsey's Square Fared On The Bitcoin Front In The Latest Quarter

Here's How Jack Dorsey's Square Fared On The Bitcoin Front In The Latest Quarter

Block Inc (NASDAQ: SQ), said Thursday in its fourth-quarter results that it made $1.96 billion in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) revenue through its Cash App. read more