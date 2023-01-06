ñol

Get A 'Zoom Call' With Donald Trump Without Buying His NFTs? Crypto Enthusiast Says He Has A Trick

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 6, 2023 11:20 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Donald Trump unveiled Collect Trump Cards, an online website releasing 45,000 NFTs.
  • Trump Digital trading cards have 14,974 owners, which means they have a unique ownership rate of 33%.
A pseudonymous crypto enthusiast revealed how he got a Zoom call with Donald Trump as well as his non-fungible token, or NFT, digital trading cards — all without spending a single cent.

What Happened: In December, Trump unveiled Collect Trump Cards, an online website releasing 45,000 NFTs of the former president. 

Upon purchase of an NFT, customers can enter sweepstakes to win various rewards, such as a dinner in Miami with Trump, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one conversation with Trump, an hour of golf with the former president and two friends, as well as a Zoom call.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Sweepstakes are competitions where people have a chance to win a prize or prizes through various methods of entry. 

‘CryptosWith’ notes that the U.S. legally requires the inclusion of a 'No Purchase Necessary' stipulation for such sweepstakes. As an example, their sweepstakes for a 20-minute group Zoom call with Trump enables participants to enter without having to purchase a Trump NFT.

To do this, one needs to follow the instructions and mail an index card to a given location to receive their Sweepstakes Code, which can then be entered on the website to find out if they have won.

“So a few weeks ago I followed the instructions, mailed my index card to the Newark address, and just yesterday I received my Sweepstakes Code in the mail. Entering the code on the website, I found out immediately that I had won my 20 minute group Zoom call with President Trump,” the user said.

Trump Digital trading cards have 14,974 owners, which means they have a unique ownership rate of 33% and a total volume of 7945 Ethereum ETH/USD.

The collection is made up of 45,000 individual collectibles and was sold out for $4.45 million within a day of launching. Originally priced at $99 apiece, individual NFTs have since fetched considerably higher prices due to the incredible demand. 

Price Action: Ethereum was trading at $1,249, down 0.17% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Genesis Billionaire-Backed Crypto Lender Axes 30% Of Jobs Months After Laying Off 20% Of Staff


 

Posted In: Donald TrumpMar-A-LagoNFTZoom callCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsTech

